(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up a pair of commitments on Friday, adding Coffeyville Community College left-handed pitcher Chat Hayes for 2021 and Millard North’s Brandon Lundquist for 2022.
Hayes is the 18th newcomer set to arrive this fall for Coach Will Bolt. He originally signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff out of high school before reversing course and choosing Coffeyville.
Lundquist — a pitcher/shortstop — is the fifth known member of the 2022 class. He’s the third in-state commit for the class, along with Hayden Lewis of Yutan and Nate Moquin of Millard South.