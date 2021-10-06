(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska men's basketball program gained a pledge from three-star recruit Denim Dawson on Wednesday.
Dawson -- a small forward from Southern California Academy in Castaic, California -- chose the Huskers over offers from Cal Poly, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Pepperdine, TCU, Towson, UAB and UTSA.
Dawson is the 27th ranked prospect in California and the third known commit for Nebraska's 2022 class, joining fellow California prospect Ramel Lloyd. Jr. and junior college commit Blaise Keita.