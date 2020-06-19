(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has landed a commitment from Hargrave Military Academy guard Elijah Wood.
Wood is a former 2021 recruit that was originally committed to Tulane and then Rhode Island. He will reclassify from the 2021 class up to 2020.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard was set to play a prep year at Hargrave Military Academy before choosing Nebraska over other reclassification offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Providence and others.
Wood replaces Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, who announced earlier Friday he was not attending Nebraska due to personal reasons, in the 2020 recruiting class.