(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program canceled their Wednesday clash with Stanford due to inclement weather.
The contest was originally slated for Tuesday, but was moved to Wednesday.
View the full release from Nebraska here.
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program canceled their Wednesday clash with Stanford due to inclement weather.
The contest was originally slated for Tuesday, but was moved to Wednesday.
View the full release from Nebraska here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.