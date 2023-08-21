(Cape Girardeau) -- After a productive spring and summer, Nebraska City alum Braden Thompson figures to be a key contributor for the Southeast Missouri State football program this fall.
Thompson joined Upon Further Review on Monday to discuss his sophomore season.
"I'm feeling great," Thompson said about the upcoming season. "We've got a lot of production coming back. It should be a great season."
Thompson has been busy putting in the work to help his experienced team.
"I've hit the weight room hard," he said. "I've got a lot of field work in with the other tight ends, and I'm trying to mesh with the offense."
Thompson appeared in five games for the Redhawks last year. His role was primarily on special teams. Although he might see some more time in the offense in year two.
"I'm more familiar with the offense," he said. "I know it better and understand what's going on. I can play faster and free. I feel that's a big factor."
Southeast Missouri State tight ends coach Cole Cook praised Thompson in a recent interview with semoball.com.
“I can’t describe how easy it is to coach Braden,” Cook said. “He is the perfect kid that you want in your (position) room. He works hard every day. He takes coaching and tries to be better every single day."
Thompson has bulked up this summer. He hopes that will help him contribute to SEMO's run-blocking efforts.
"I think I've gained like 30 pounds," he said. "Our strength & conditioning coaches do a good job of understanding where we're at. Run-blocking is what you do here. You're expected to run block. That's been a big adjustment, but I'm starting to execute."
Thompson's improvements could make him a pivotal part of the Redhawks' season.
"I hope to be more of a contributor than last year," he said. "I'll try to help the team win in any way possible, if that's on special teams or on the offensive side."
The Redhawks went 9-3 last year. They reached the playoffs but lost to Montana in the first round. Thompson hopes he and his teammates can put together another successful season.
"The sky's the limit for us," he said. "The only thing holding us back from success is ourselves. We started (last year) hot and played some good football. I feel like we'll come back and play better ball this year than last year."
Hear the full interview with Thompson below.