(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City baseball has had ups and downs early on this season and are hoping to get a few of their kinks ironed out in time for the postseason.
“I keep telling the boys everyday that if we can get out of our own way at times we can flip that record pretty quick,” Pioneers head baseball coach Kyle Ferguson said of his team’s 2-5 start. “We’ve played some really quality opponents, but we’re just not finishing games in certain situations or getting the run support for our good pitching.”
The pitching is one area where Coach Ferguson has felt very good.
“Our pitching has been great,” he said. “It’s just kind of our bullpen has struggled a little bit at times. I don’t know if it’s just the way we’re preparing coming out of the bullpen. We may need to get them warmed up a little more as a coaching staff. It seems like they come in and give up a run or two early and then settle in and do fine.”
This week, the Pioneers have gone 1-1 with one more game on the docket later Thursday night. Coach Ferguson’s team opened the week on Monday with a 9-2 victory over Auburn before a 13-2 loss to Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday.
‘We’ve been talking a lot about our approach at the plate and just taking what they give us,” Coach Ferguson said. “Taking the ball the opposite way is something we stress a a lot. We don’t have a lot of speed, so hitting behind runners and trying to generate some extra bases that way. We’ve got to find ways to take as many extra bases as we can. If we can put them in motion, hit behind the runners and do some hit and runs good things can happen.”
In addition to moving runners around, Coach Ferguson wants to see major improvements from his defense as the season moves along.
“Our defense has 12 errors (through six games),” he said. “It’s early. There’s cold weather, so some of that plays in there, but if we can limit some of those mistakes behind our pitching staff, we can take away some of those extra outs and those extra runs don’t score. That might lead to a few more wins.”
Coach Ferguson has been impressed this season with the growth of senior Colton Snyder, who has provided a consistent presence in the middle of the lineup.
“He’s always kind of been a quiet kid in the clubhouse and doesn’t do a ton of flashy things,” he said. “Stat lines don’t always jump out at you, but (Snyder) has been hitting in the four-hole for us and leading the team (in batting average). He’s stepped in and is comfortable at the plate. He’s seeing it well.”
Ferguson adds some of the program stalwarts over the last several years — senior Cael Kreifel and juniors Keston Holman, Jackson Kreifel and Sloan Pelican — have also continued their successes through seven games.
“They’re always in there,” he said. “We’re hoping some of those other names will start popping up.”
Senior Zach Bassinger and juniors Zac Hawley, Tristan Kingery and Nolan Beccard have also been regular starters for the Pioneers this season.
Coach Ferguson and Nebraska City are back at it Thursday at Malcolm before a four-game week next week. With plenty of time and room for growth, the Pioneers goals are lofty and consistent.
“We talk every year that our goal is the state tournament,” Ferguson said. “Sometimes that’s just one of those cliche goals everybody says, but with this group I think that’s a real goal that we can achieve. We’ve got a deep pitching staff, and it’s great. They’ve been phenomenal so far this spring, so we get into a short series in the districts, I like our chances.
“Our pitching staff stacks up really well. If we can clean up the errors defensively, get on the sticks and start driving in runs, we can be a team that can be playing in Omaha in May.”
Listen to much more with Coach Ferguson in the audio file below.