(Nebraska City) -- A lockdown goalkeeper and a growing offense have led the Nebraska City boys soccer team to a 3-0 start.
"We have a lot of older guys that returned this year," said Coach Jessi Rice. "The guys are working hard. Working together is a big piece. They are showing fight and want victories."
The Pioneers have wins over Crete, Elkhorn and Gross Catholic after going 8-8 last season.
"I never expected us to start as well as we have," Rice said. "Every team we've played has been competitive."
Rice attributes their strong start to the boys' buy-in to her approach.
"There are no gimmes," she said. "We've worked on being committed to the process and developing every day."
The Pioneers have surrendered only one goal in their three wins.
"Expectation-wise, our defense is playing well because the guys have played together for four years," Rice said. "When the communication is on, they do a nice job."
Senior goalie Mikah Ruiz paces the stingy defense. The reigning KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year didn't miss a beat in his transition to the soccer pitch. He has surrendered only one goal and muscled 28 saves through three games.
"Mikah loves to win," Rice said. "He's always working back there. We've worked on him being more of a communicator, but Mikah wants to win, so we work hard to make sure that happens. That drive is what makes him such a great goalkeeper."
Nebraska City entered the season having to replace last year's leading scorer, Federico Maccari.
"Offensively is probably our biggest struggle," Rice said. "But we are finding the back of the net."
Brothers Giovani and Octavio Lopez have found the net twice apiece for the Pioneers, while Michael Bequette, Andres Pro and Vance Weninger have also scored.
"We have to shoot the ball," she said. "That's what it comes down to. We've always been a good defensive team, but we've never been a team that finds the back of the net as much as we would like. We've put it into the guys’ heads that it's alright to shoot the ball."
The Pioneers return to action on Thursday against Conestoga.
Check out the full interview with Coach Rice below.