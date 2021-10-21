(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City boys cross country team will make their first appearance at the state meet in 30 years on Friday.
Coach Ron Schaulis’ squad qualified last week at the Class B District 1 meet, placing three in the top 14 on their way to 49 points and a second-place finish behind Skutt Catholic.
“It’s pretty big,” Schaulis admitted to KMA Sports. “We’ve been close the last few years and been knocking at the door recently.”
With a fourth-place finish at last year’s state qualifying meet, the Pioneers boys set out to rectify that. Schaulis says many of his kids put in 300 to 400 miles during the summer in order to prepare for the season.
“We went to the big Kearney pre-state meet with all the top teams there,” Schaulis said. “We had never been there before. (We went) with the idea that we wanted to run with the best competition to see what it would be like on that course.”
That experience on the Kearney course could help Nebraska City out on Friday when they return to that very same course and compete in the Class B meet.
Leading the way for this year’s team is sophomore Mason Houghton, who led the Pioneers with an eighth place finish at the district meet. Junior Alex Rico placed 10th while senior Hayden Beccard was 14th.
“(Houghton) has been in the top 10 at every meet all year,” Schaulis said. “He placed in every meet but Kearney. He put in over 400 miles this past summer and never really had a down week. A real positive hard-working kid.
“(Rico) put in over 300 miles this past summer and works extremely hard all day. A super great kid. (Beccard) is one of our two seniors and is one of those kids that will give his 100% every week. A great kid.”
Senior Sabir Musa, junior Jeremy Polanco and freshman Sage McLaren make up the rest of the roster that will run at 3:30 on Thursday afternoon.
“As a team, I think we’d like to finish somewhere in the top 10,” Schaulis said. “I think realistically we could be anywhere from six to 12. Bennington is a top five or six team, and we’ve tied them. We beat Plattsmouth at districts. They’re a top 10 team. A top 10 finish would be our goal as a team, I think.
“Individually, it’s one of the toughest sports to medal in. You only get 15 medals out of 85-95 runners. I think we have a shot at some kids getting in that top 25. I think a couple could make that.”
Listen to the full interview with Nebraska City coach Ron Schaulis linked below.