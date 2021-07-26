(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball standout Reese Madsen is set to take her talents and leadership skills to the next level.
Madsen officially signed with Southeast Community College in Beatrice in March.
“I originally wanted to to go to a D-III college in Iowa,” Madsen said. “I figured I wanted to stay closer to home, and Southeast in Beatrice was a great decision.”
Madsen says she became a big fan of the school’s campus and the small-school vibe it brings.
“It means a lot (to play softball at the next level),” she added. “New experiences. I get to meet other people and new athletes and play with new teammates. Just trying new stuff and meeting new people.”
The three-sport athlete has been and will continue to play catcher at the next level.
“I’m usually the loudest person on the field,” Madsen said. “I’m always encouraging my pitchers. It’s fun being a catcher. I get to do everything on every play. It’s just fun.”
Listen to the full interview with Madsen below.