(Nebraska City) -- For the first time since 2003, Nebraska City is off to a 3-0 start. The Pioneers have rolled to victories over Schuyler, Louisville and Omaha Concordia in the first three games of Kaleb Walker’s tenure.
“We’re kind of clicking a little bit,” Walker told KMA Sports. “We made a focus to really establish a run game. When you start looking at the stats and how we’re doing, it shows we’ve got a run game, and we’ve been able to open things up because of that.”
The Pioneers had plenty go right in their 61-14 week three win over Omaha Concordia. MJ Nelson was particularly impressive with touchdowns on a run, a pass, a fumble recovery and a kickoff return.
“He was all over the field,” Coach Walker said. “He had a couple scrambles and made some big throws. He is such an asset and a great competitor. He’s a good teammate, and I feel very, very lucky to have him on our side.”
Two others that have stood out this year to Coach Walker are senior Braden Thompson and junior Bayler Poston.
“(Thompson) is doing everything for us,” Walker noted. “He’s living down in the trenches and blocking his tail off. He’s really helping us get our backs the ability to kind of get outside or inside, and he’s had some massive catches for us. He’s making plays on offense and defense.
“(Poston) just runs hard. He’s hard to tackle, and he’s just been able to really get going early in the game. Then he gets better and better the more he touches the ball.”
The Pioneers face arguably their toughest task of the season on Friday evening when they travel to Platteview (2-1). The Trojans lost their first game of the season in week three, falling 35-20 to a strong Auburn team.
“They’ve got a lot of speed and playmakers,” Walker said. “They’re going to hang with just about anybody. They’re gritty, they play tough and they’re poised. Even if they get down a bit, it doesn’t seem like they’re scrambling. We’ve got to do a really good job of scouting this week.”
Jared Kuhl has been among the leaders this year for Platteview, as he’s thrown for 522 yards, rushed for another 168 and has nine total offensive touchdowns. His top target is Dayton Swanson (17 receptions, 233 yards) while Cael Wichman has rushed for a team-best 266 yards.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we want to keep them contained,” Walker said. “They really do have some speed, and they like to try to get an edge on defenses and really try to get outside. One of our focuses this week is funneling everything in.”
Defensively, Leo Guenther has been all over the field for Platteview. He has 30 total tackles – an average of 10.0 per game – while Nick Horst, Charles Crisp and Ethan Golda all have 20 tackles or more and Michael Wiebelhaus has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“On offense, we’ve got to fix silly mistakes,” Walker added. “We were in control of that Concordia game most of the game, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot and getting silly penalties. We can’t get ourselves in those situations with these good teams, and those are going to be a focus for us this week.”
Nick Crouse will have reports from Springfield on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The complete week four coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.