(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls basketball team is focused on development under first-year head coach Scott Kinnison.
The Pioneers picked up just one win during the first half of the season and are 1-7 after a Tuesday night loss to Falls City.
“We kind of got interrupted, which hurt our development a little bit,” Coach Kinnison told KMA Sports. “We had influenza run through the team, so we lost four games in the middle of December. We only have seven girls out, so when the influenza hit it didn’t take many to get sick to where we couldn’t play games.
“It kind of slowed down what we were trying to do and put in. We’re playing catch up a little bit right now, but overall, I’m pretty happy with the progress we’re making. There were a lot of things we needed to work on and fix when we came in as a new staff this year.”
Coach Kinnison says a lot of the aspects they have focused on have come on the defensive side of things.
“We thought we gave up way too many easy points,” Kinnison said. “Too many lay-ups close to the basket, and we wanted to change the culture there. Make the paint a little more difficult to get into, and when they’re in there, make it more difficult to score. I think we’ve achieved that.”
To Kinnison’s point, the Pioneers have had games of allowing 45 points or fewer four times this season.
“Our stats are starting to look better in that area,” he said. “The next step is working on extending the defense and learn to play on the ball a little more, so we can take the 3s away.”
In addition, Nebraska City has worked on upping their tempo to the point where they are getting more shots during the course of the game.
“Last year, it was almost 20 less shots per game,” he said. “You’re not going to win many games (that way). We’re working on getting up tempo a little bit, and we’ve had some success with that in some games.”
Leading the way for Nebraska City this season is 6-foot sophomore post Tarryn Godsey, who is averaging right around a double-double.
“She has done a really nice job of being a leader on the court and off the court,” Kinnison said. “She’s doing a really good job for us. We just have to figure out a way as a coaching staff to get her the ball a few more times because teams are really starting to sit on top of her and put two and three defenders on her. It makes it difficult to get her touches in the paint.”
Coach Kinnison also says senior Tierra Andrew has been a vital part of trying to develop and rebuild the program.
“(Tierra) is our only senior out, and she has been the mama bear for the team this year,” he said. “She did a fantastic job of trying to take this young team under her wing and get them to do some of the things she knows you need to do to be successful.”
Other members of this year’s team include Malayna Madsen, Clarisa Caraza, Isabelle Johnson, Jeslene Polanco, Hanna Marth and Teegan Becker.
“For the last part of the season, we’ve decided that we’re really going to try to get multiple on defense,” Kinnison said. “We’ve worked on some new things in practice during that time period, and we’re going to start putting it into games a little bit more. That’s where we see ourselves next year. We return most of these girls, and we’re trying to get more multiple on defense. Working on these things within the games will benefit us.”
The Pioneers return to action Friday night at Thomas Jefferson before matchups with Conestoga and Malcolm next week.
“We don’t really worry about wins and losses this year,” Kinnison added. “We worry about development. Are we getting kids to develop individually into different roles? We’re trying to develop confidence for down the road a couple years. That’s what we’re really looking at with this team. Can we develop and get better every day?”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kinnison linked below.