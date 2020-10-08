(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team is in the Class B State Tournament for the second consecutive season.
"We had a goal all year of getting back out there," Coach Scott Kinnison told KMA Sports. "I was real pleased with how the girls played on Monday and we punched our ticket back to the state tournament."
The Pioneers' return trip to state came after they claimed the Class B District 1 title at their home course. The Pioneers shot a 376 to finish four strokes ahead of runner-up Omaha Gross and 17 strokes ahead of Beatrice, who also qualified for the state meet.
"We knew being on our home course, we'd probably pick up a few shots just because of familiarity with the greens," Kinnison said. "The girls had a comfort level playing on that course. They knew where the target lines were. I thought Omaha Gross was going to be awfully tough to beat and Beatrice is really consistent, so I knew they would be there at the end because of their consistency."
Ella Welsh paced Nebraska City with a third-place finish and shot a 91. Sydney Blum, Brynn Bohlen and Grace Easley posted respective finishes of 4th, 6th and 7th.
"Ella was a pleasant surprise for us," Kinnison said. "She hadn't broken 100 in her career, so she'd been putting pressure on herself to break double digits and what a day to do it."
It's been a stellar season for the Pioneers, who continued to improve throughout the season and have not placed worse than second in any tournament since August.
"I knew this was going to be a team that was going to develop as the season rolled on," Kinnison said. "We just got a little better each week. I knew we were starting to get there. I told them the only way to go was up."
The Pioneers' 2020 state tournament run was sparked by their experiences when they qualified last season.
"We put pressure on ourselves," Kinnison said. "We were gunning to go back. We wanted to get back there, so I think the girls felt a little pressure all year, but that's what athletics are all about. I was just pleased our girls rose up to that."
Kinnison also feels another state tournament trip does wonders for the program as well.
"It validates that we are back," he said. "We went through a few years where we weren't sending teams or individuals to the state tournament. Hopefully, it keeps the golf program rolling in the right direction for the next few years."
Following back to back trips to state, it has become a yearly expectation for anybody who tees off for the Pioneers.
"That's what we want," Kinnison said. "We want these kids to know the expectation is for them to get to the state tournament. I think that's a good thing to have. We expect excellence out of them. It puts pressure on them, but I think kids like those expectations. That's what we will keep doing and hopefully, we'll keep seeing the results."
This year's Class B State Meet will take place in Gering, a mere 445 mile, six-and-a-half-hour trek from Nebraska City. Coach Kinnison tells KMA Sports the squad will travel out on Saturday in preparation for Monday's meet, which will allow them the opportunity to see the course on Sunday.
"I think once they see the course, they'll get pretty familiar with it after one round," he said. "There will be a lot of unknowns, but we will just roll with the punches, show up at the golf course and go play."
Tee time for Monday's meet is 9 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Kinnison can be heard below.