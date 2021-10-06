(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team is state tournament bound for the third consecutive season.
The Pioneers' latest trip to the Class B State Tournament came after a runner-up finish at Monday's district meet in Beatrice.
"We are really excited," Coach Scott Kinnison said. "It was a little bit unexpected. We hadn't beaten most of those teams all year. To show up in high stakes and advance was special."
Kinnison credits their previous success as a motivator for a return.
"Our mantra has been that tradition doesn't graduate," he said. "We set that tradition. It's something our kids expect now. When we show up at the district tournament, our kids expect to play well."
The season's turning point, according to Kinnison, came at last week's Trailblazer Conference Tournament, where the Pioneers shot 413 as a team and finished third.
"We were playing a course none of us had seen before, and we struck the ball well," he said. "I thought that would transfer if we cleaned up some stuff. That was when I realized we had a shot at the next level."
Ella Welsh paced the Pioneers at districts with a runner-up finish with a 90.
"She's led us all year and just played fabulous from the get-go," Kinnison said. "She set the tone early for us and got us off to a good start."
Sophomore Grace McNeely shot a 97 to place sixth.
"She probably had the round of her life on the back nine," Kinnison said. "She struggled on the back nine but clicked on the back nine. Once that score was posted, I thought we had a chance."
Isabelle Johnson's score of 108 was clutchand unexpected.
"That was a career-low," he said about Johnson. "She shot a 129 at that course earlier this year. For her to improve by 20 strokes was fabulous."
Grace Easley and Gabrielle Chance shot 112 and 136, respectively, at districts.
Now, Nebraska City prepares for the 449-mile jaunt to Scottsbluff for the Class B State Tournament at a course they have never played on before.
"It looks long but pretty flat," Kinnison said. "We are looking forward to it."
As far as expectations, Kinnison expects Elkhorn North, Omaha Duchesne and Scottsbluff to be the favorites, but he likes his team's chances.
"I think we can play with anyone else in the field," he said. "Last year, we were 10th, so we are going to try to get higher than that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kinnison.