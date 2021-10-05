(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City football broke a two-game losing streak in a big way last week and now sets their sights on getting another district win.
The Pioneers (4-2, 1-1) picked up their first district win and halted a two-game skid with a 38-6 win over Fairbury last week in a game they led from the get-go.
"We came out right away ready to play," said Nebraska City Head Coach Kaleb Walker. "Fairbury kicked to us, and we were fortunate enough to block it well and take it back for a touchdown. We came out on defense and made a stop and were able to score right away. We were up a few scores right away. There's nothing really more that I could ask for in terms of how to start a game and how our guys took on a home game -- which we hadn't had in a awhile."
Nebraska City started the year as one of the hottest teams in the area, scoring wins over Schuyler, Louisville and Omaha Concordia to start the year, before dropping games to Platteview and No. 8 Milford. Walker says the bounceback win was a big morale boost for his team.
"I think at times, when we were at Platteview and then at Milford, we didn't come away with wins and the guys were questioning a little bit about what we're doing and if we were a good team," said Walker. "Being able to come out and being able to prove to ourselves and to other people that we are still a good team and are still out here making good things happen and then starting out how we did, there's nothing better."
The dominant win last week was led by MJ Nelson and Bayler Poston. Nelson returned the opening kick for a score and threw for two more with 143 yards passing, while Poston racked up 172 yards on the ground and 72 yards receiving with three total scores.
"They both give us options," said Walker. "If we notice a team is really spying MJ and they are trying to find an answer for MJ, then we have an answer to that with Bayler. Not only that, they just make guys miss. You can have a great gameplan and think you're going to be able to corral both of those guys, but they are just such dynamic players that it's going to take more than one guy to bring them down and it's probably going to take more than one hit to bring them down."
Up next for the Pioneers is a crucial district matchup with Auburn. The Bulldogs are 4-2 with two losses by one point each, including a 17-16 setback against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in week one and a 15-14 defeat against Milford last week.
"There's no denying that they're a pretty good team," said Walker. "After watching them on film and sharing some with the kids, what really stands out is that they just work hard all the time. They don't take plays off, and if they make a mistake, it doesn't bother them. They come back and they just keep working, working and working."
Nebraska City will need to find a way to slow down Auburn's dynamic quarterback Ryan Dixon, who has 819 yards on the ground and 384 yards through the air with 11 total touchdowns.
"They've got some really dynamic kids, and they have a lot of speed," said Walker. "Obviously, they've shown that they can win games and stick with anybody. This is a big one for us this week and we're ready for the challenge. Our guys are ready to get back out there on Friday."
Kirt Manion will have reports from Nebraska City on Friday as part of several reporters you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. The full interview with Walker can be heard below.