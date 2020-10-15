(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City enters Friday's tilt with Falls City with their sights set on snapping a five-game losing streak.
The Pioneers' most recent blow came Friday against Class C-1 No. 7 Auburn in a 56-15 defeat.
Nebraska City Coach Dan Hempel says his squad has battled some injuries this year, and has been forced to unintentionally develop depth.
"We've got some valuable experience for some younger guys coming up," he said. "When you have some injuries, you find the positives in that. Auburn is obviously a very skilled and athletic team. I thought we battled well for two-and-a-half quarters."
Hempel feels his team's biggest fault Friday came in the turnover category, where they gifted Auburn with four.
"Sometimes turnovers can be too much to overcome," Hempel said. "That's kinda what happened. We turned the ball over too much in the third quarter and it just fell apart for us."
The Pioneers opened the season at 2-1 with victories over Schuyler and Concordia. However, they've since dropped contests to Platteview, Milford, Fairbury and Auburn. All of their losses except the Auburn defeat have been by eight points or less.
"We've had to overcome adversity," Hempel said. "We keep fighting each day. Our kids are showing great perseverance."
Nebraska City's offense has focused on the passing game thanks to junior signal-caller MJ Nelson. Nelson has tossed for 1,441 yards and 19 scores this season to only seven interceptions. Nelson has also proved to be a danger with his feet, rushing for 390 yards and four scores.
"He can sense where pressure is coming from," Hempel said of Nelson. "He also has a really strong arm. His accuracy is something we are working on. He's a very unique runner and a pretty exciting player."
Bayler Poston, Landon Adams, Braden Thompson and Chase Brown have been Nelson's weapons of choice so far this season.
The Pioneers are not the only team coming into Friday's contest looking to snap a skid. The opponent, Falls City (4-3), has suffered back-to-back losses to Lincoln Christian and Milford.
The Tigers have leaned on a run-heavy offense that has posted 1,983 yards and 28 scores on the ground.
"They've kinda gone back to their old offense," Hempel said. "They are a talented group with a lot of experience. We definitely have a challenge."
Falls City has four runners with over 300 yards this season, paced by 556 yards and six scores from Carson Simon. Leighton Vice, Drake Butler and Jace Heckenlively have also been consistent ball carriers for the Tigers.
Stopping the Tigers' four-headed monster is no small task, but the Pioneers' offense can match their explosiveness, as long as they execute.
"I think there are four categories that are big in the outcome of the game," Hempel said. "Those are penalties, turnovers, sacks and dropped passes."
Hempel also feels his revamped offensive line will need to be successful.
"We have to continue to improve and develop our technique and establish a running game," he said.
Kirt Manion will have updates from Nebraska City Friday night as part of KMA Sports' week eight coverage