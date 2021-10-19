(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City football is hopeful that a strong week eight win over Falls City can lead them into a positive finish to the year this Friday.
The Pioneers (5-3 overall, 2-2 C1 District 1) scored the final 29 points of the game on their way to a 57-28 district win over the Tigers.
“Later in the game, we really started to find a groove and figured out what we could do,” Coach Kaleb Walker told KMA Sports. “(Falls City) kind of caused us fits a little bit, and they made it difficult (early). We were able to make some adjustments to get some other playmakers open downfield, and we were able to get the ball to them.”
In Friday’s win, the Pioneers displayed outstanding offensive balance. Senior quarterback MJ Nelson threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, junior running back Bayler Poston went for 199 and three scores on the ground and senior Braden Thompson was a major force with six receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns of his own.
“We were able to figure out how to get the running game going a little bit,” Walker said. “Falls City was very much committed to stopping the run game, so we adjusted and started throwing the ball a little bit. Lo and behold, the running game started opening up.”
With Nebraska City assured of a winning season, Coach Walker took a bit of time to reflect on his first year as the head coach.
“We’ve got a tough group of guys,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is or what situation they’re in, they’re able to respond. They’re football savvy, and they can do it. In terms of me as the head coach, I’ve learned even the smallest of things matter. Attention to detail on little things and how I talk to players and to our coaching staff all matter. I’m continuing to grow in that aspect, and I’m excited for the future.”
The future now entails one more regular season game at home against Lincoln Christian (3-5, 2-2) on Friday evening.
“They’re much better than a 3-5 team, and they’re playing their best football right now,” Walker said. “They run a lot of motion, a lot of movement, misdirection and they like to keep the ball on the ground and use the option game. It makes for a difficult scout.”
The Crusaders have wins in two of their past three games after opening 1-4. Their two wins were dominant performances against Falls City and Fairbury.
“Anytime that we’ve played them it’s always been a really good game,” Walker said. “I’m anticipating that to be the case again this year. We also know we can be whoever we need to be. If we need to run the ball, we are able to do that. If we need to pass the ball, we’ve got the kids that can make those plays as well. I’m anticipating a fun one.”
Kirt Manion will have reports from Lincoln Christian/Nebraska City on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA’s week nine coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Walker below.