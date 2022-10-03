(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town.
The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win over Falls City last week.
"I was very proud and very excited on how we started that game," said Head Coach Kaleb Walker. "We received at the beginning of the game, and we were able to put a really good drive together and get to the end zone. We do a lot of trickery and some funky stuff when we do our kickoffs, so we were able to get an onside, there was a fumble in there with our defense only on the field for one down. We just jumped out right away and everything was going our way."
The win last week pulls Nebraska City to an even 1-1 in district play. The win also comes after an 0-5 start to the year against teams that have combined for 18 wins.
"We were really front-loaded with really tough teams," said Walker. "For the most part, we did some really good stuff and we hung with them. What we're seeing now is that was a huge benefit to us. It's tough and we stuck it out and we had to grind a little bit, but when we play those tougher opponents, you're going to get better. We've definitely gotten better."
Standing in the way of a second-straight win for the Pioneers is a district matchup with Raymond Central. The Mustangs (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 39-21 win over Syracuse.
"They like to run the ball," said Walker. "They do some power running schemes, and they'll come right at you. Then, they're able to spread the ball around too and they like to chuck the thing around the yard. That's going to keep us on our toes a little bit. The teams that we've played for the most part have liked to establish one thing and then the other. Raymond Central will keep it pretty balanced. They've got athletes, they're well-coached and we're looking forward to the matchup."
Raymond Central has employed two quarterbacks this season, with Rylan Stover and Wyatt Jelinek combining for 1,214 yards and 10 scores through the air. Walker says his squad will need to be disciplined and play four quarters to get a win.
"Our guys are slowly starting to realize if you can win that turnover battle, it's going to be a good night," said Walker. "If you can really limit your penalties, that will help as well. In the second half last Friday, we were really undisciplined. We made some bone-headed mistakes and got ourselves really backed up and then had to work super hard to get first downs. If we can stay out of that trouble and continue to force turnovers, I think that will really be the difference in this game."
You can hear the full interview with Walker below.