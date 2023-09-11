(Nebraska City) -- The first win of the Ben Fedoris era in Nebraka City came in thrilling fashion with a late touchdown pass in a 34-31 victory over Platteview.
“Those last 16 seconds, last six minutes, were amazing,” Coach Fedoris told KMA Sports. “We had about six minutes to go, and I told the guys we’re going to hold on to the ball and score with 30 seconds left in the game. The boys went out, they believed in it and executed it perfectly. They made me look pretty smart there.”
The Pioneers were plenty close in their opening week of the season before dropping a 20-19 game to Fort Calhoun. In week two, they ran into a strong state-ranked Roncalli Catholic team, but Nebraska City bounced back with their first win over Platteview since 2019.
“They have had some adversity,” Coach Fedoris said of his team. “They’ve been getting better and better as the weeks go by and really believing in it. I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Markus Nelson had a star-turning game against Platteview with 195 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the contest.
“At the beginning of the year, I told everybody (Nelson) is a secret we can’t keep very much longer,” Fedoris said. “He’s definitely showed out. He averaged over 10 yards per carry on Friday, and Chris Blum, Tristan Kingery, Jackson Kreifel and Brayden Earll have been leaders on and off the field for us. It’s really been the whole cast.”
The next test for the Pioneers is against and at Class C1 No. 2 Wahoo, which has wins over No. 6 Pierce, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood and 2-1 Auburn through three games.
“We’re excited about it,” Coach Fedoris said. “They’re doing things a little differently than they’ve done in the years past. It’s kind of the same veer offense, but there are some (different blocking schemes out of it). We know what to expect and hope we’re prepared for it.”
Coach Fedoris says it will be important for his team to continue to make strides each day.
“We’ve got to continue to fire off the ball,” he said. “That was our biggest change from week two to week three. We re-established the line of scrimmage, and offensively, we were drive blocking a lot more. I was trying to count the pancake blocks, and we had an outrageous number against Platteview. We have to continue that from the line up front, control the ball and hold it for a lot longer and be able to grind out those 17-play, 11-play, 12-play drives.”
KMA Sports will have plenty of Week 4 coverage on Friday evening. Listen to AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the full interview with Coach Fedoris below.