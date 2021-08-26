(Nebraska City) -- A 5-0 start to the season for Nebraska City softball has Coach Amy VonFeldt's squad itching for more.
"Our girls are feeling extremely excited," she said. "They are working together as one. We've had close games, but they have pulled through."
The Pioneers' wins were over Falls City, Milford, Wilber-Clatonia, Cass and Ralston. The latter two came by one run.
"They are doing what they want to do," VonFeldt said. "We haven't played a perfect game yet. It's been a huge relief to rely on each other and not give up."
Nebraska City posted a 17-11 campaign in 2020 but lost their top two hitters from that squad. VonFeldt says her team put in the work this offseason, which is paying dividends now.
"We wanted to be where we are, but I'm not sure we expected it," she said. "In the offseason, all five of our girls did hitting lessons in Omaha. They put in the time and hit at least three times a week during the winter."
The Pioneers have five seniors on their roster, and VonFeldt says that's been huge for them so far.
"The leadership from them has been fantastic," she said. "It's been a big blessing. We are just trying to get a team effort. We are one team, one unit and having a good time."
Junior Emily Marth leads the way with a .750 average, nine RBI and one home run in 12 at-bats, and senior Emma Smailys hits .615 with seven RBI and two homers. Sydnee Nickels, Emily Breazile, Emma Cowden and Kendyl Shmitz have also stepped up for the Pioneers.
"They have worked hard," VonFeldt said. "We also hit the weight room, which helped with the batting."
Schmitz leads the way in the circle with a 2-0 record, 1.11 ERA, 24 strikeouts and only three earned runs in 19 innings pitched.
"She does a great job of throwing pitches even when they aren't working," VonFeldt said. "She communicates with our pitching coach and breaks down batters."
The road doesn't get any easier for the Pioneers. They return to action on Thursday at the Omaha South Invite, followed by a trip to Syracuse for another tournament on Saturday.
"We would like to continue winning," VonFeldt said. "But we are going to face some stiff competition. Hopefully, we can use what we have and continue to hit the ball.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach VonFeldt.