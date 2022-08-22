(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball is off to a fine 3-1 start, including a strong Saturday performance.
“They did really good,” Coach Amy VonFeldt told KMA Sports. “They’re very resilient.”
That resiliency has been on full display in two of their first four games, scoring four runs in the seventh to beat Falls City before nearly coming back in a one-run loss to Milford. They also rolled to Saturday wins over Cass and Wilber-Clatonia.
“Very resilient and very good bunch,” Vonfeldt added. “The girls are really pushing hard.”
Senior Emilee Marth is back for the Pioneers, leading the way at the plate with multi-hit performances against Falls City, Cass and Milford and a five RBI game against Wilber-Clatonia.
“(Emilee) is a very strong leader and very strong at the plate,” VonFeldt said.
Other senior contributors include infielder Bianca Hoy, outfielder Lexi Southard, catcher Sydnee Nickels and first baseman Emma Cowden.
“We definitely have some strength behind the plate (with Nickels),” VonFeldt added. “She’s been here for four years and leads off for us. She does a really great job of getting everybody where they need to be.”
Hoy (vs. Falls City), Southard (vs. Falls City), Nickels (vs. Milford) and sophomores Emerson Becker (vs. Milford) Rylee Stracke (vs. Cass) and Rylee Packett (vs. Falls City) have all provided multi-hit games to this point in the season.
Meanwhile, Becker has taken over in the circle. She had a 10-strikeout performance against Falls City and put down 11 against Cass. Another sophomore Lextyn Harker added a three-inning shutout against Wilber-Clatonia.
“(Becker) has several different pitches she throws,” VonFeldt said. “She throws a rise, curve, screw – balls that move – and (Harker) is a lefty, so it’s a good right-lefty exchange. It’s a good little combination, and (Harker) can throw balls that move in and out on the batters.”
Following a strong opening week, Nebraska City will play just once this week with Ralston coming to town on Tuesday.
“Last year, they had a pretty tough pitcher, and she’s back,” VonFeldt said. “It’ll be tough. Every time that we play it’s tough. We emphasize hitting the ball, and as long as we can keep scoring runs, we will be all right. That way we can relax on defense and pitching.”
As the season progresses, Coach VonFeldt and her Pioneers team are aiming high.
“Every team I have wants to go to state,” she said. “That’s one of the major goals. Obviously, every time they step out on the field they want to win. They’re not there to have a good time. They’re there to take care of business. Once they succeed, start hitting the ball and start playing their game, they’re having a great time. They’re there with a mission. They want to win the game.”
Listen to the full interview from UFR with VonFeldt linked below.