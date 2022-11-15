(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball star Emilee Marth will take her talents to the next level with Wayne State.
“They have a new coach this year,” Marth told KMA Sports. “I like everything she had to say and how she wants the program to move forward. Wayne just felt like a version of Nebraska City.”
Marth finished out a prolific career this past fall with the Pioneers, posting a ridiculous .692/.756/1.261 triple-slash line that caught the attention of recruiters across the region.
“Whenever people talked to me about Wayne, they say nothing but great things,” Marth added. “It means a lot (to play softball at the next level). Putting in the time and effort and seeing it finally pay off…to continue to play softball and do what I love (is great).”
Marth says she made the decision when she was 12-years-old that she wanted to play college softball.
“I wouldn’t say there was a specific moment,” she said. “It was probably just watching other girls play at a high level. I was like, I want to do this and continue to get better every day.”
Marth drove in 44 runs on seven doubles, six triples and six home runs this past season, leading Nebraska City to a strong 15-11 season.
“I’m going to keep working on the little things,” she said in preparing for college softball. “Not being frustrated if I’m not getting it at a certain time. Just keep on practicing and working and just really focus on the little things. Just trust the process, really.”
Listen to much more with Marth on her college decision and great career in the full interview below.