(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee had no plans to wrestle at the next level. That was until she put together a dominant senior season.
The Pioneers state runner-up will now take the talents that helped her win a district championship and wrestle for a state title to the next level with Iowa Central.
“I did not plan on going to school to wrestle,” Lee admitted, “but there were a lot of colleges that contacted me to do it. I just thought it would be a good opportunity.”
As she scanned through her suitors, Lee found Iowa Central in Fort Dodge to be the one that stood out.
“The campus is actually beautiful,” she said. “It’s amazing. I didn’t get to meet very many people around the campus, but when I did everyone was super friendly, welcoming and it felt like I was at home.”
Prior to her senior season, Lee never imagined she would be preparing for a collegiate wrestling career. And now that it’s a reality, she plans to take advantage of this chance.
“It’s a really big opportunity,” Lee said. “The sport of girls wrestling is really growing all around (the nation). To have this opportunity is amazing.”
With a successful senior season and career at Nebraska City in the books, Lee says she will continue to strive for greatness at Iowa Central.
“I’m looking to be on the podium at nationals,” she said.
