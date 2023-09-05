(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City boys tennis program has started the year with plenty of positives to build off as they work through the 2023 season.
The Pioneers went 3-0 at the Omaha Benson Tournament last Monday and ended the week by participating in the Lincoln Christian Tournament. They also had a win over Beatrice.
"We had a good but rough weekend," Nebraska City head coach Jason McNeely told KMA Sports. "We ran into some pretty good teams. We've had a great start. We only have one senior. We're playing strong, considering our age."
The early-season showings have been a great learning opportunity for a youthful Pioneers squad.
"It starts with confidence," McNeely said. "Our first tournament, our guys walked around like they were unbeatable. We just have to keep the confidence where they don't give up on themselves."
McNeely points to Alex Peter as the leader of the Pioneers lineup -- the lone senior.
"He's the loud one around practice," McNeely said. "He keeps the guys honest."
Rush Chipman, Gavin Koberstein, Maverick Weninger, Cutler Adams and Samuel Ebmeier, Reed Hamling, Caleb Walker and Mitchell Hodges also contribute to the Pioneers rotation.
"They get along so well," McNeely said. "They love the game. It's good."
As they get more on-court experience, McNeely hopes his team continues to improve their swings.
"We need to swing through the ball," he said. "You don't beat good teams by hitting the ball back and forth. We've gotten into the habit of dinking and dunking. You have to develop strong and hard shots."
The Pioneers have grown accustomed to postseason success. McNeely feels this team can accomplish that once they put the pieces together.
"This is a year to develop and get better," he said. "But I think it can be more than that. I think we could break through and win games at state. That's our goal at Nebraska City. I think that should be our goal."
The Pioneers return to action Tuesday in a dual with Roncalli Catholic. Hear the full interview with Coach McNeely below.