(Nebraska City) -- It hasn't been flashy, but the Nebraska City wrestling program is having a successful season thanks to their workmanlike mentality.
"Our guys have the ability to be flexible," said Coach Tyler Hodges. "They are stepping up and competing at a high level."
The Pioneers are coming off a team championship at last week's Ashland-Greenwood Tournament with 180.5 points, three champions and seven finalists.
"We had a workmanlike mentality, went in there and took care of business," Hodges said. "It was just a very workmanlike attitude."
The blue-collar approach is common in Nebraska City.
"That's always been our approach," Hodges said. "You show up, work hard and do what it takes to be successful, and that carries on into life. You can always control your ability to work hard and be present in the moment. We have a good group of kids that put the teams first.
Former state medalist Mikah Ruiz (220) headlines the Pioneers lineup with a 20-2 record.
"He put a lot of time in over the summer to improve his technique," Hodges said. "He's always willing to learn. When you see the level of commitment out of your leaders, the younger kids start to follow."
Senior Logan Hobbs has an 18-7 record at 160 pounds, Carlos Prados is 14-4 at 120 pounds, and Bayler Poston has a 20-4 campaign at 145 pounds. Andres Pro, Hayden Schalk, Drew Weddle, Gabe Hartman, Cael Kreifel and Clay DuVall also contribute to the Pioneers' lineup.
"It's been a team effort," Hodges said. "We have a good group of kids from top to bottom."
The Pioneers carry their talented lineup into their dual tournament this week, where they host Crete, Elkhorn, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Seward and Wahoo. The format consists of two five-team pools, capped with a championship dual between the victor of the respective pools.
"Everyone gets five duals," Hodges said. "We have a mix of teams. I think we haven't seen about five of them, so that's good. I think we can go 5-0 if we do what it takes to step in and fill in weights."
Check out the full interview with Coach Hodges below.