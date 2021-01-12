(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City wrestling team is competing well heading into their own dual tournament, which will take place on Saturday.
"We have had a pretty solid season thus far," Coach Tyler Hodges tells KMA Sports. "We have some guys that just work hard and have put together some solid performances so far."
Their grit and intensity have been what has led Nebraska City to its strong start, according to Hodges.
"It has really gone a long way to winning a lot of close matches, which has led to our success," he said. "Those are the basic principles that our program is founded on. Just worry about the things you can control -- your level of work and your intensity that you bring to the mat every time."
The Pioneers will enter their home tournament with some momentum following a strong showing at Friday's Ashland-Greenwood Tournament, where they posted 200 points en route to a team title with 10 medalists and six finalists.
"We won a lot of close matches and we punched a lot into the finals," Hodges said. "That kinda shut the door."
Brexton Roberts and Mikah Ruiz paced the Pioneers with titles at 182 and 220, respectively, while Hayden Schalk (120), Bayler Poston (145), Lee Hobbs (152) and Chance Sjulin (160) were runner-ups.
The Pioneers have a deep roster with nearly 40 kids in the program.
"It goes beyond just our starters, too," Hodges said. "It helps when we have that depth. We've had different lineups throughout the year with different kids stepping up in different spots. It's a lot of fun when you have 30 guys that want to get in there, get after it, and make each other better."
The Pioneers will look to build on their 10-2 dual record this weekend when they host their annual dual, dubbed "The Rumble in River Country".
The tournament will feature a talent-laded field with Aurora, Crete, Elkhorn, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Seward and Wahoo participating.
Coach Hodges is hopeful his team can rise to the occasion.
"For us, we are going to have put five solid duals together," he said. "We have to win the close matches, get bonus points when we can and not give up any."
While a strong showing at home is expected, Hodges says the end-goal is to be wrestling their best at the end of the season.
"We are always building towards the end of the season," he said. "These guys understand what's at stake. Hopefully, we can put our best foot forward at the end."
The complete interview with Coach Hodges can be heard below.