(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City soccer’s Gabby Behrends is set to take those talents to the next level with Southeast Community College.
The three-year captain, Behrends says she has worked tirelessly to get herself in the position to play college soccer.
“I’ve played soccer since I was a little girl,” she said. “It’s been my dream to play at a collegiate level. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life.”
Behrends says she found the Beatrice school through a friend.
“About two years ago, I went on a tour with a friend that went there,” she said. “I really just fell in love with the school and the people. I toured this year, and they have a new head coach. I was kind of worried about how the program would fall together, but once I met the coach, I thought it was it.”
Behrends is excited to play at Southeast, and she says she will take an attitude aimed towards leadership and versatility to the program.
“I’ve been a captain here for three years,” she said. “My main goal in high school as a captain was to make sure that all the players on the team were learning and growing as players. Hopefully, I can do the same there and help some other people out. I’m kind of all over the field. I mainly play midfield, but I just go where I’m needed.”
With her college decision official, Behrends hopes to take the game of soccer as far as possible.
“If I’m working in the right direction, I’d be more than willing to go to a four-year (school),” Behrends said. “I’m really thankful (for this opportunity).”
Listen to much more with Behrends on her college decision in the audio file below.