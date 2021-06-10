(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's four-time state qualifier Brynn Bohlen will continue her golfing career at Peru State College.
"When I first started golfing, I didn't think I could make it to the next level," Bohlen said.
Not only did Bohlen not think she could golf in college, but she was also unsure if she wanted to.
"I didn't want to go to college," she said. "But then I thought about getting to golf, getting a further education and a degree."
Coach Sue Owen expressed interest in Bohlen, which impressed her.
"I started getting colleges looking at me during my junior year, but I wasn't that interested," she said. "When (Coach Owen) showed interest in me, I thought "dang, I have a chance to go to the next level and do something big,"
Bohlen is a multi-sport athlete for the Pioneers, but she was a late bloomer to golf.
"Towards middle school, my dad got me into golf," she said. "I was terrible when I first started. He told me I had potential, and worked with me a lot. Now I go to the golf course all summer practicing and trying to get better."
Bohlen qualified for state in all four years of her high school career and helped guide the Pioneers to team qualifications in her junior and senior campaigns under Coach Scott Kinnison. She made strides throughout her prep career and hopes to do the same when she gets to Peru.
"Chipping and putting needs improved," she said. "A lot of golfers know that's where you need to make strokes. My driving hasn't been a problem, but my chipping and putting need to be improved. I want to shoot in the high 70s to low 80s."
Bohlen is currently undecided on a major but says she's leaning towards focusing on something art-related.
Click below to hear the full interview with Bohlen.