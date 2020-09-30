(Plattsmouth) -- Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen shot an 87 to win the first Trailblazer Conference Golf Invitational in Plattsmouth on Wednesday.
The Pioneers finished eight strokes shy of a team championship, as Ralston/Omaha Mercy ended with a 395 to their 403. Beatrice (406), Platteview (488) and Plattsmouth (525) rounded out the top five.
Sydney Blum joined Bohlen in the top three with a 94 — good for a third-place finish — while Ella Welsh added a 101 in eighth place for Nebraska City.
View the complete results below.