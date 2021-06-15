(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball standout Alyssa Bottorf is set to continue her career at the next level with Northeast Community College.
The Pioneers standout hit .452 during her senior season and added five doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI.
“I found Northeast through some softball girls that play there,” Bottorf said of the Norfolk school. “My coach Nick Schmitz put in a good word for me with the Northeast coach, and she contacted me.”
During the process, Bottorf says she focused nearly all of her energy on Northeast once she found the fit.
“I like that the coaches are super nice,” she said. “I get to meet new teammates and be in a new environment.”
Bottorf says she was also fond of the Northeast campus.
“It was so clean and looked like home to me,” she added. “My number one goal is to try to make new friends, join clubs and put myself out there.”
Bottorf is planning to major in elementary education.