(Nebraska City) -- KMA Sports continues its recap of the fall season with our first KMAland Nebraska Tennis Player of the Year award.
This year’s award goes to a doubles duo that brought another state medal back to Nebraska City. Seniors Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed a sixth-place finish to close out their careers.
“Originally, I actually thought I was going to play singles,” Causgrove told KMA Sports. “We tried out (doubles) together and played really well. Obviously, it turned out well in the long run.”
Causgrove, who is the school’s all-time leader in wins, played doubles with Caleb Poggemeyer a year ago, and Robinson teamed up with Elijah McNeely. With both gone, the Causgrove/Robinson pairing became a thing early in the year at a local tournament.
“Usually, some of the harder teams are Skutt Catholic and teams like that,” Robinson said. “At this tournament, we thought we would try to play doubles against them, and we actually beat them by quite a bit. We were like, ‘Wow, if we can beat them then we can really do well at state.’”
The success continued with Causgrove and Robinson, who took it into the state tournament, where they were seeded as the No. 10 team in the No. 1 doubles draw.
“I was really nervous,” Causgrove said. “We had a pretty tough first match, and we started out kind of slow. Then it started clicking. People don’t know how much communication matters in tennis, and Anthony and I do well at that and picking each other up.”
Causgrove and Robinson won their first match against a doubles pair from Lincoln Northwest and then upset the No. 7 seed in the second round before falling in a quarterfinal. They opened the second day with a win before settling for a sixth-place medal.
“We both have our pros,” Robinson said. “He’s better at the net. I’m better at the baseline, and it worked out for us.”
Listen to much more with Causgrove and Robinson in the full interview below.