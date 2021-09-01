(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City football team ran wild in its season-opening 47-0 win over Schuyler last Friday.
"I didn't know if it was going to play out the way," Coach Kaleb Walker said. "Once the game started going, we started clicking. It felt pretty good to see what it looked like put together."
The Pioneers churned for 374 yards on the ground in the blowout victory.
"We had our running game going," Coach Walker said. "We wanted the ball right away to see what our offense could do. On the second play from scrimmage, we broke loose and scored. It was about as good of a start as you could think."
The first-year head coach expects the ground game to be a part of his team's identity this season.
"A strong running game opens up other opportunities throughout the game," he said. "It was good to see the emphasis play out. We have some talented kids, and the guys up front controlled the line of scrimmage. That was such a key for us. Once we are in the open field, we are getting first downs if we don't score. It was great to see the identity take force into some live competition."
Senior quarterback MJ Walker led the Pioneers' offense Friday with 93 yards rushing and 50 yards passing.
"He's something special," Walker said about Nelson. "He's used to sitting in the pocket, so changing how he plays worked well."
Tailback Bayler Poston churned for 141 yards and three touchdowns, while Jayden Borns and Kalan Fritch also found the end zone for Nebraska City.
The defense made plays, too, snagging two interceptions, including a pick-six by Braden Thompson in the shutout.
That kid (Thompson) was all over the field," Walker said. "We forced everything inside and got it done through some grit. Our kids are tough. It was fun to watch them go to work." "We felt like we had a leg up because Schuyler played a Week 0 game, so we did some scouting. We loaded the box because we knew they wanted to run.
The Pioneers hope to continue their winning ways in Week 2 when they face Louisville. The Lions are coming off a 20-7 season-opening loss to Douglas County West.
"They have some speed and playmakers on the offensive side of the ball," Walker said. "We are looking to shut down the playmakers they have. We felt we did our base stuff against Schuyler. We are hoping to build on that. They like to use speed, so we are going to force them inside and let our bigger guys take care of the run game for us."
