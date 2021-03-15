(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Alexis Hoover has been honored as First Team All-Trailblazer Conference choice.
Hoover is joined by teammates Katherine Luther and Madi Mitchell, who both picked up honorable mention from the league. Plattsmouth’s Kennedy Miller landed on the second team while Blue Devils Lyndsey Caba, Rylee Hellbusch and Jessica Meisinger were honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Nebraska City’s Braden Thompson and Hayden Stromsodt of Plattsmouth were second team picks. Honorable mention went to Chase Brown and Clay Stovall of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Jack Alexander and Owen Prince.
View the complete list of honorees below.