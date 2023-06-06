(Nebraska City) -- Northeast Community College is the next stop in Cael Kreifel's baseball career. He hopes it's not the last.
The Nebraska City pitcher recently committed to the Norfolk, Nebraska school.
"I'm super stoked," Kreifel said. "I can't wait to get to work. I think there are some big things in my future."
Playing college baseball is an opportunity Kreifel always dreamed of doing, especially after his brother, Trevor, played at Allen Community College.
"I always told myself I wanted to play at the next level," he said. "It's been a huge goal of mine."
However, Kreifel wasn't sure he would follow through with that dream until Northeast came calling at the request of Brennen Bales -- a former Nebraska City prep who recently played at Omaha.
"I was going to get through school and start working," he said. "(Bales) reached out to (Northeast head coach Marcus) Clapp for me. He invited me to visit the school. From the moment I stepped on campus, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was beautiful, the campus was nice and the atmosphere was awesome."
Kreifel instantly knew Northeast was the place for him.
"They have a nice complex," he said. "That's what sold me. It'll be awesome."
Kreifel will pitch at Northeast. He threw 39 innings last year with a 4-1 record, 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts.
"Kids go to JUCO to get better," he said. "I need to work on my command and get on top of hitters a lot better. You can't ever have top-tier off-speed work. There's definitely some room for improvement. What transitions well is my fastball."
Kreifel hopes to use his time at Northeast as a springboard to another college baseball opportunity while developing as a player.
"Every kid's dream is to play baseball in the league, whether that be realistic or not," he said. "I want to see myself at max Cael Kreifel. I hope that can be as good as I can possibly be."
Hear more with Kreifel below.