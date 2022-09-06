(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City senior Emilee Marth has made frequent contact with the softball, leading her team to a strong start.
The Pioneers went 2-2 last week with wins over Auburn and Southern/Diller-Odell.
"I thought we did pretty good," Marth said. "We played some hard competition. I think we learned a lot. I think we're right with the competition."
Marth hit 9-of-13 last week with eight RBI, two home runs, a double, a triple and six runs scored.
"I really worked on my hitting and focused on the little things (in the offseason)," Marth said.
Marth's big week brings her season numbers to .733 with a .784 on-base percentage. She has belted 10 extra-base hits with four homers and 26 RBI.
"I'm taking more pitches and being selective," she said. "I want the right pitch and right height. I'm trying to not think when I'm up there. When I start thinking, I do terribly, so I try to stay calm and focused."
Marth's calm demeanor at the plate is something she had to grow into.
"I was a little more timid (as a sophomore or junior)," she said. "But as I kept on working, I feel like I've matured as a hitter and gotten way better."
Marth has been picky with their pitch selection this year.
"I try to stay off the changeups," she said. "I feel like when I hit changeups, I pop up. I usually stay off the plate and look for the pitcher's release point."
Marth spearheads a Nebraska City lineup that hits .438.
"We try to keep each other up if someone strikes out and pick them up and hit for them," she said. "We try to compare ourselves to the bigger team. We think we're there. We just have to give a little more."
Nebraska City returns to action on Thursday against Wahoo.
Check out the full interview with Marth below.