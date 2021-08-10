(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City standout thrower Madi Mitchell will join Nebraska Wesleyan’s track and field program.
“Around my sophomore year during track, they reached out,” Mitchell said. “At that time, I didn’t really have an interest in doing track in college. It came to my senior year in the season, and I wanted to do another four years. I reached back out to the coach, and they offered me to go do track there.”
Mitchell, who placed fourth in the shot put at the state track meet this past spring, has focused on that event through much of her career. However, she is open to trying anything and everything when it comes to throws at the Lincoln school.
“I like the school because it’s not very big,” Mitchell said. “I went to a small high school, so I’m used to schools being small. The campus is really nice, and everyone there is super nice.”
Now that the decision is finalized, Mitchell is looking forward to continuing at the next level with the Prairie Wolves.
“I really enjoy track,” Mitchell said. “I like pushing myself and seeing myself reach my goals, and I figured if I could do it now then I can do it four more years at a higher level.”
