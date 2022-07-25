(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City quarterback MJ Nelson will stay close to home for his collegiate career as the dual-threat signal-caller is headed down the road to play at Peru State.
"I'm pretty excited," Nelson said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "I have been playing football my whole life, so I've dreamed of playing football at the next level."
Nelson has been a multi-sport star at Nebraska City. But he never wavered from his desire to play college football, and found the perfect opportunity at Peru State.
"I talked to them a little bit during football season," Nelson said. "I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but then I decided to do what I love and play football at Peru."
Nelson had some familiarity with the program, and their proximity to home -- 23 miles -- were factors in his commitment.
"My uncle played there in the 90s'," he said. "I wanted to follow in his footsteps. And my family can come watch me. I live with a single mom, so I didn't want to go too far and wanted to stay close to home."
Nelson joins a Peru State squad that went 7-4 in 2021. The 2022 season marks the Bobcats' first under head coach Phil Ockinga, who comes to Peru after spending five years as an assistant at the University of South Dakota.
"He seems to be an offensive wizard," Nelson said. "I think his offensive scheme is perfect for my capabilities."
Learning a new scheme is nothing new to Nelson.
"I was under a lot of different coaches in my high school career," he said. "I've been under a lot of different schemes. I think Coach O(ckinga)'s offense is best for my capabilities."
Nelson threw for 1,136 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 627 yards and nine scores in his senior season.
"I want to put on weight so I can get stronger and faster," he said. "I want to average a lot of passing yards if I get the starting position. I hope to break records."
