(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City’s Lucas Nielsen is excited for an opportunity at the next level with Doane basketball.
“My mom went to college at Doane, and I’ve only heard good things from her,” Nielsen told KMA Sports. “My cousin plays basketball at Doane, and she’s loved it so far. I took a visit there, and it was the place for me.”
Nielsen says getting a chance to play basketball at the next level is something he’s long dreamed of doing.
“I’ve played basketball all my life, and I can’t wait to keep doing it for another four years,” He said. “I really like the campus and the atmosphere (at Doane). Talks with the students have been great so far, and I’ve been in contact with the coach. I really like the direction he’s going in.”
Doane plays in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference and went 11-17 this past season.
“I wanted a smaller school,” Nielsen said. “I’ve always grown up in a smaller town, and that’s kind of what I wanted to stick with. Small class sizes and stuff like that.”
Nielsen hopes to work his way into a contributing role with Doane before he’s done at the Crete, Nebraska school. Before he heads off to college, though, he did some reflection on the support he’s received to get to this point.
“My biggest supporters have always been my parents,” he said. “My dad coached me when I was younger, and my mom and dad always went to my games. My high school basketball coach pushes me in practice and in games to get me out of my comfort zone.”
Listen to much more with Nielsen on his college decision below.