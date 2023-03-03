(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City football standout Bayler Poston will take his talents to Dakota Wesleyan in the future.
Poston inked with the Mitchell, South Dakota school Friday afternoon in a ceremony held at Nebraska City High School.
"It's a new journey," Poston said. "I'm excited to see where this leads me. (Playing at the next level) is a dream come true. I've been playing football since I was three. I've dreamed of playing college football."
Poston had plenty of choices, but he ultimately chose Dakota Wesleyan over interest from the likes of Morningside, Midland and Southwest Minnesota State.
"I wanted to experience a new state," Poston said. "It felt good. I liked the coaches. I went up there and it felt like home. It felt like a family. From there, I knew that's where I belonged. Nowhere else compared to Dakota Wesleyan."
A state medalist wrestler, Poston also had the opportunity to wrestle collegiately, but chose football.
"There was some thought, but my head was in football," he said.
Poston starred at running back for the Pioneers. The initial plan is for him to continue at that position, but that could change.
"They move me," he said. "It doesn't matter. I'm there to play and prove I'm good enough play. I hope to improve as a person and player."
Click below to view the full interview with Poston.