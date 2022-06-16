(Nebraska City) -- The KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year is also the KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Nebraska City state wrestling champion and star goalkeeper Mikah Ruiz finished out a tremendous two-sport senior season earlier this spring, guiding the Pioneers to a district final match and a hair away from the state tournament.
“(Soccer) is pretty important (to me),” Ruiz said. “My senior year, I kind of figured out that I like it more than wrestling. Wrestling is pretty hard on your body, and I just enjoy soccer.”
Ruiz, who has been active in both sports since he was an estimated five years old, was one of the state’s top goalkeepers. He had 110 saves for the year to rank eighth in the state and first in KMAland Nebraska.
“I’ve just been (playing goalkeeper) since I was little,” Ruiz said. “They had no one, and I always went back there. It started becoming an everyday thing, and then it just became my position.”
Ruiz is likely one of the largest goalkeepers around, topping out during wrestling at 220 pounds. However, his size has been more of a help than anything.
“I do say being bigger makes me slower, but I feel like I have a good reaction time for a bigger guy,” he said. “As soon as the ball leaves their foot, I can see where it’s going and if I can get it or not depending on how close they are.”
The numbers have been plenty impressive, as Ruiz allowed just 12 goals in 14 games played and posted five shutouts during the course of a nine-win season for the Pioneers.
“Our defense was amazing this year,” Ruiz said. “Last year, I broke all the records because we were missing one of our best defenders (Caleb Howard). We got lots of shots (on us), and this year he came back and it was all put together. He is super fast, and he was a big piece of the puzzle.”
Ruiz says there is a certain pride in shutting opponents out, but it wasn’t a major focus throughout the season.
“We just talk to each other and talk about keeping them at zero,” he said. “We try to limit the shots as much as possible. I wouldn’t say we really care about the shutout as much. I just say we care about the win more than anything. I like the shutouts because it looks good on me, I guess, but as a team we just try to win.”
Ruiz is the first KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Listen to the full interview linked below.