(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City senior Mikah Ruiz ended his high school wrestling career the way everybody dreams: with a state title and the 2022 KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year Award.
Ruiz shined last week, claiming a title at Class B 220 pounds.
"It means the world to me," Ruiz said about his state title. "It's been a dream ever since I can remember. It's every wrestler's dream."
While it was a dream, Ruiz admits he questioned whether or not he could get it done.
"I was ranked eighth because I lost to three people during the season that I shouldn't have," he said. "My mindset had really dropped. I really didn't think I would do that good. But at districts, I did well, and it got me confident."
Correcting his mindset led to his dominance.
"I had stopped shooting my shots," he said. "I tried to pick it up and ran with it."
It worked. Ruiz opened his tournament with a first-period pin of Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo), followed by a 12-4 major decision over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) and a 6-3 decision over Landon Ternus (Columbus Lakeview) in the semifinals.
"I felt like I could take anyone down," he said. "For the throwers, I haven't been thrown all year. To get into the finals, I had to face someone who was good at throwing. When we got into a tie, I just sat my hips back. I was in better shape than everybody else."
Ruiz concluded his stellar tournament with a second-period pin of Colin Schwartzkopf (Gering).
"He really controlled the ties," Ruiz said. "He tried to outside trip me. He did that a lot, but it never worked out for him. Since he controlled the ties, I thought I would try to trip. I tried an inside trip. He tried to lift me up, but I had his leg hooked, and he fell to his back. I was thinking, 'I want to end it now."
Ruiz admits the waning moments of his championship match are a bit of a blur.
"I can't really explain what I was thinking," he said. "I just won state, and before the state tournament, I didn't think I was going to place."
Ruiz says his remarkable run through the state tournament is a fitting end to his wrestling career. He went 44-5 in his senior season and 120-34 during his career. Twenty-six of those losses came during his first two seasons.
"It felt amazing," Ruiz said. "I won't ever have to live with losing my last wrestling match. Ending on a good note makes me happy."
Ruiz joins Burton Brandt (Syracuse) and Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) as KMAland Nebraska Wrestlers of the Year. Check out the full interview with Ruiz below.