(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson has been named a First Team All-Trailblazer Conference player with the release of the league’s volleyball awards.
Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka landed on the second team while Skyelar Lawal and Casey Smith of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Josey Freel were honorable mentions.
View the complete list of teams below.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
Midland Empire Conference Volleyball
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 9 Football
Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball