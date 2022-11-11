Nebraska City Pioneers Logo

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson has been named a First Team All-Trailblazer Conference player with the release of the league’s volleyball awards.

Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka landed on the second team while Skyelar Lawal and Casey Smith of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Josey Freel were honorable mentions.

View the complete list of teams below.

Download PDF All-Trailblazer Volleyball.pdf

PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS 

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball

Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball

Missouri River Conference Volleyball

Corner Conference Volleyball

275 Conference Volleyball & Football

Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 10 Football

Class 2A District 8 Football

Midland Empire Conference Softball

Class 8-Player District 8 Football

Class 4A District 1 Football

Western Iowa Conference Volleyball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball

Midland Empire Conference Volleyball

Class A District 7 Football

Bluegrass Conference Volleyball

Pioneer Conference Volleyball

Class 3A District 1 Football

Class 8-Player District 9 Football

Class A District 8 Football

Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball

Nebraska Class C-1 District 1 Football

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.