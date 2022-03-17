(KMAland) -- The Trailblazer Conference has released the all-conference basketball picks from the 2021-22 season.
Plattsmouth’s Lyndsey Caba and Averi Winters and Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson, Taryn Godsey, Katie Schreiter and Emilee Marth were honorable mention choices on the girls side.
In boys basketball, Nebraska City’s Braden Thompson earned first team honors while Plattsmouth’s Sam Campin landed on the second team. Honorable mention went to Nebraska City’s Chase Brown and Nyuon Thuokok and Plattsmouth’s Owen Prince.