(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City football standout Braden Thompson is less than a week away from signing to play Division I football at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Giradeau.
“When it came down to making a decision, it was pretty obvious,” Thompson told KMA Sports. “Southeast was the place (for me) for the culture that they have. They’ve set up a great foundation with their players and staff, and it seems like a great place to be.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end recruit says his recruiting process started to pick up in June after attending a camp at Lindenwood University.
“Everything kind of heated up after June 4th,” he said. “I got my first offer at the Lindenwood camp from Southeast and then another from Austin Peay. Everything kind of picked up after that.”
Thompson eventually made the call for Southeast Missouri State in November and will sign next week to play for the Ohio Valley Conference school.
“My biggest aspect was culture,” Thompson said. “If I could see myself playing there the next four years, if it felt like home and if I could be an immediate impact.”
While it will hardly be easy for the Pioneers senior to step in right away, Thompson believes he could see some playing time as early as next season.
“I obviously want to play,” he said. “Getting there, working with my coaches and with my teammates, and then we’ll see how I end up. I want to get on the field as soon as possible, but we’ll see how it works out.”
