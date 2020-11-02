(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced the All-State selections for girls golf, boys tennis and boys & girls cross country.
In tennis, Nebraska City's Federico Maccari was tabbed as a first-team selection in Class B while teammates Elijah McNeely, Anthony Robinson and Clay Stovall were honorable mentions.
In boys cross country, Plattsmouth's Samuel Campin was tabbed as an All-State choice in Class B. On the girls side, Conestoga's Danie Parriott and Emily Frey were All-State in Class C and D, respectively.
The complete releases for tennis and cross country can be viewed below.