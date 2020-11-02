Plattsmouth Boys XC
Photo: Grant Hansen

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced the All-State selections for girls golf, boys tennis and boys & girls cross country. 

In tennis, Nebraska City's Federico Maccari was tabbed as a first-team selection in Class B while teammates Elijah McNeely, Anthony Robinson and Clay Stovall were honorable mentions. 

In boys cross country, Plattsmouth's Samuel Campin was tabbed as an All-State choice in Class B. On the girls side, Conestoga's Danie Parriott and Emily Frey were All-State in Class C and D, respectively. 

The complete releases for tennis and cross country can be viewed below. 

Download PDF Nebraska Class B Tennis
Download PDF Nebraska Girls Cross Country All-State
Download PDF Nebraska Boys Cross Country All-State

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.