(Yutan) -- Yutan's Hayden Lewis ended his career with several Platte Valley (NE) program records. The Nebraska commit also concludes his prep career as the first KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year.
Lewis led a Platte Valley program that overcame several early-season injuries to post an 18-6 record.
"The guys bought in and put the team ahead of themselves," Lewis said. "It was exciting. That's why we had success. We didn't know what would happen. A lot of guys stepped up and filled roles. We probably exceeded expectations."
Lewis hit .468/.621/.806 with an OPS of 1.027 and drove in 16 runs on 29 hits, including six home runs.
"I tried to not do too much," he said. "I think I did a good job of that and taking what was given to me. I'm pretty excited about how I did."
Opposing teams respected his power at the plate, which led to 25 walks, including 10 intentional. The intentional walks prompted Lewis to get creative on the basepaths.
"I still found ways to contribute by wreaking havoc on the basepaths," he said. "I knew I had to be selective with my pitches and do whatever I could once I got on base. I was happy to do that."
Lewis moved to the leadoff spot this season from the three-hole.
"We made that change midway through the year," he said. "That allowed me to see more fastballs. I tried to stay up the middle with my approach and had some success. That was good."
Lewis points to an April 23rd win against Mount Michael as one of his fondest memories from his senior season. The Nebraska commit did a little of everything with a double and a home run and an early-season win over Elkhorn, where he shined at the plate with four walks and pitched two innings.
"That game gave us a lot of confidence," Lewis said about the win over Elkhorn.
Lewis finishes his time at Platte Valley as the holder of many season and career records, including triples, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, batting average and stolen bases.
"I left the program better than I left it," he said. "We put Platte Valley on the map. It was exciting to leave the program better than we found it and make the program popular there."
Lewis is off to Lincoln and ready to help the Huskers bounce back from this year's 23-30 outing.
"I'm ecstatic to get down there and work," he said. "I think we'll get on track next year and make some noise. I'm excited to be part of it."
Check out the full interview with Lewis below.