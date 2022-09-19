(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week.
The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
In addition to Nebraska’s ranking, Creighton dropped five spots to No. 22, and Kansas fell out of the top 25 while receiving votes.
Regional conference rankings:
1. Texas (63)
3. Nebraska
6. Wisconsin
7. Ohio State
8 Minnesota
9. Penn State
11. Purdue
14. Baylor
22. Creighton (down 5)
Others RV: Kansas, Michigan, Northwestern, Illinois
View the complete rankings linked here.