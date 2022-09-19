AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. 

The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.

In addition to Nebraska’s ranking, Creighton dropped five spots to No. 22, and Kansas fell out of the top 25 while receiving votes.

Regional conference rankings:

1. Texas (63)

3. Nebraska

6. Wisconsin

7. Ohio State

8 Minnesota

9. Penn State

11. Purdue

14. Baylor

22. Creighton (down 5)

Others RV: Kansas, Michigan, Northwestern, Illinois

View the complete rankings linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.