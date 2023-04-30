(Lincoln) -- Nebraska defensive back Jalil Martin is in the transfer portal.
Martin spent two years at Nebraska. He did not play in a game.
Martin came to Lincoln as a three-star prospect out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 4:30 pm
