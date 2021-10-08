(KMAland) -- There were 11 tickets punched to the Nebraska state softball tournament on Friday. Check out the scoreboard from Class B and C District Finals.
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 11-11 O’Neill 1-0
Hastings 12-9 Crete 0-0
Bennington 6-10 Aurora 4-0
Northwest 8-14 Wayne 0-0
Norris 6-10-12 Beatrice 7-9-7
Elkhorn 9-11 Waverly 1-2
Nebraska Class C District Finals
Bishop Neumann 9-9 Polk County 1-0
Hastings St. Cecilia 8-13 Fairbury 0-5
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7-13 Raymond Central 3-1
Malcolm 11-17 Arlington 1-9
Kearney Catholic 5-7 Highway 91 1-2