(KMAland) -- There were 11 tickets punched to the Nebraska state softball tournament on Friday. Check out the scoreboard from Class B and C District Finals.

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Skutt Catholic 11-11 O’Neill 1-0

Hastings 12-9 Crete 0-0

Bennington 6-10 Aurora 4-0

Northwest 8-14 Wayne 0-0

Norris 6-10-12 Beatrice 7-9-7

Elkhorn 9-11 Waverly 1-2

Nebraska Class C District Finals 

Bishop Neumann 9-9 Polk County 1-0

Hastings St. Cecilia 8-13 Fairbury 0-5

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7-13 Raymond Central 3-1

Malcolm 11-17 Arlington 1-9

Kearney Catholic 5-7 Highway 91 1-2

