(Rosemont) -- Nebraska won three of the four major Big Ten baseball awards while Iowa took the other.
Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Max Anderon claimed Freshman of the Year and Will Bolt was picked as the Coach of the Year. Iowa’s Trenton Wallace picked up Pitcher of the Year honors.
Luke Roskam, Jaxon Hallmark, Cade Povich and Schwellenbach were all First Team All-Big Ten for Nebraska while Wallace and Ben Norman were First Team honorees for Iowa.
Anderson was All-Big Ten Second Team, and Iowa’s Izaya Fullard was picked to the third team. Both Anderson and teammate Brice Matthews were tabbed to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
Iowa’s Grant Leonard and Nebraska’s Joe Acker were also honored with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. View the complete release from the Big Ten linked here.