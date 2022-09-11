(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts has announced the firing of head football coach Scott Frost.
In a statement, Alberts said: “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in leadership of our football program, effectively immediately.”
The firing comes one day after Nebraska lost to Georgia Southern, 45-42, as a three-touchdown favorite. Frost was just 16-31 in four-plus seasons as the head coach. He was hired after leading UCF to an undefeated mark in 2017.
Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach. Find the complete release from Nebraska linked here.